Gatlinburg shares bear safety advice as part of Bearwise Week

Tennessee

by: Robert Holder

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — As part of Bearwise Week, city leaders are reminding residents and visitors alike of the rules and tools in place to keep themselves and the area’s black bears safe.

Basic rules everyone can take include:

  • Never feed or approach bears. Intentionally feeding bears can teach them to approach homes and people, which may lead to aggressive behavior.
  • Secure your food, garbage and recycling.
  • Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
  • Never leave pet food outdoors.
  • Clean and store your grill in a secure location.
  • If you see a bear, tell your neighbors so they can avoid contact.

