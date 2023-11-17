GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A Catholic priest has been acquitted of sexual misconduct charges filed against him last year while he was working in Gatlinburg, Fourth Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn confirmed.

A jury found Father Antony Devassey Punnackal, who had served St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Gatlinburg, not guilty of one count of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of sexual battery on Thursday.

The lawsuit filed in early 2022 alleged the priest, “fondled the plaintiff’s breast and buttocks” when she was alone with Punnackal during a grief counseling session. The plaintiff was “deeply traumatized” and was hospitalized for depression following the assault, according to the lawsuit.

Punnackal was suspended from active ministry by the Diocese of Knoxville following the allegations.

A civil lawsuit, which names Punnackal and the Diocese as defendants, for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence, remains ongoing.

The Diocese of Knoxville released the following statement on Friday.