Gatlinburg police officer at Vanderbilt following Saturday house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg spokesperson confirmed Monday a city police officer is in critical condition after a house fire that killed two people and injured two others.

Gatlinburg Police officer Robert Frederick is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a fire at his home Saturday.

Frederick has been with GPD since November 2015.

“Frederick … is an integral part of our city family and we ask for prayers and support for him and his family, and we ask for prayers and support for him and his family during this difficult time,” a statement from the city says.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal fire in the 500 block of King Branch Road. That investigation is still ongoing. The identities of the victims have not been released.