Garth Brooks: Round two chance to get Neyland concert tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thursday is the second and possibly last chance to get Garth Brooks tickets for Neyland Stadium concert.

Tickets sales resume at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The historic concert is taking place Nov. 16. Tickets first went on sale Friday before ticketmaster.com, was overwhelmed with customers causing its site to crash.

Garth Brooks spoke to Lori Tucker on Friday and said the crash was all his fault. Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville, says she does not know why the singer put the crash on his shoulders.

“Garth is a really passionate entertainer as it relates to the fan experience,” Bumpus said. “So I don’t know why he, you know, why he wanted to take the blame … but I do think he takes ownership of any experience associated with his concert.”

In the video above, Bumpus gives fans tips on the best way to get tickets to the Neyland show.

