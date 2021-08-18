Garth Brooks cancels Nashville concert, 4 additional shows amid latest COVID wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Garth Brooks’ postponed concert at Nissan Stadium has now been canceled.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, originally scheduled for July 31, was postponed due to strong storms. The show, along with stadium concerts in four other cities, has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement released by the country singer’s publicist, ticket holders will be getting a refund for the show. It goes on to say no action is required to obtain a refund and that Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Garth Brooks said in the statement.

The other four locations canceled are Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for September 18, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for October 2, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9.

Brooks goes on to say in the statement that he hopes to be back on tour by year’s end, “With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”

New concert dates are being sought for shows in 2022.