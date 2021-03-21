Funeral held Saturday for 31-year-old Memphis police officer killed by suspected drunk driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Friends, family and colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes to fallen officer Nicholas Blow on Saturday.

Blow died earlier this month, after he was hit by an accused drunk driver. Blow’s family say while they are grieving during this difficult time, they remain grateful.

Nicholas Blow

An officer with a black mourning band over his badge stands guard alongside the casket of fallen officer Nicholas Blow. The 31-year old died March 9th, after he was hit by a drunk driver getting off work the night before.

As His casket was being draped in an American flag, there were cries of sorrow.

As his friends, family, and the force he leaves behind gathered inside Blow’s home’s church, Promise Land, to remember the man who just 2 months ago was celebrating the birth of his daughter.

But on this day, there was a different kind of celebration.

“This is a homegoing celebration. I know that my nephew is not here, this is a celebration of his life,” Pastor Cornelius Blow, Nicholas’ uncle, said.

A life well lived. Officer Blow, served two tours of duty before returning to his hometown of Memphis, to serve his community as an officer. His baby sister, Nicole flanked by cousins, said serving and protecting, was simply part of her big brothers DNA.

“He was everything I wanted in a brother. He was protective, he was caring, he was loving,” Nicole Blow said.

With a heart of gratitude, leading his family to remain grateful, even while grieving.

“Thank you for 31 years of enjoying the life, unlike anything you’ve ever seen. He blessed us with smiles,” Pastor Cornelius Blow said.

His pastor knows hearts are both broken and bruised.

“There are no words you can use to describe, to make this go away. This is a hard thing,” Pastor Elliot Shelton, Promise Land Church, said.

Photos of Nicholas Blow and his family

Knowing his two-month old daughter will never know her father. His fiancé will never get the chance to grow old with her one true love. And His close-knit family will never get to share another dinner with the man who made them so proud.

But, Pastor Elliot Shelton says one things is certain.

“I do know one thing, that God will see you through,” Pastor Elliot Shelton said.

A final salute to the man who so proudly wore badge 6075.

In addition to his 2-month-old daughter, Officer Blow leaves behind a bonus daughter.

As for Robert Earl Jackson, the man accused of causing the deadly crash while driving drunk, he remains behind bars on several charges including vehicular homicide.