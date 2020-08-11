Funeral for Joe Clayton to be held Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Clayton family is preparing to say goodbye to one of their own Tuesday.

Last Monday, Joe Clayton was killed when the helicopter he was riding in crashed in the Tennessee River near downtown Knoxville. His brother Jim Clayton and two others, also on board, survived the crash.

The Clayton family is receiving friends at Berry Highland Memorial on Kingston Pike between 3 and 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to The First Tee of Greater Knoxville and The Boys and Girls Club of Knoxville.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Bureau continues to investigate what caused the crash.

Jim and Joe Clayton found Clayton Homes, a manufactured housing company, in 1966. The company grew into the largest producer and seller of manufactured housing in America before it was sold to Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway for $1.7 billion in 2003.