NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is now over Friday after several hours. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office had initially shared about their aid in the search Friday just after 8 a.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the suspect, Gary Ball was wanted on a violation of parole and should be considered armed and dangerous. Ball had remained at large after a shooting involving law enforcement in Newport following a vehicle pursuit. No officers were injured.

Around 1:25 p.m. Friday, the TBI reported that Ball had been caught.

“Gary Ball was taken into custody a short time ago with assistance from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force,” TBI tweeted some 15 minutes later.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Ball in the area of Highway 25/70 near Cedarwood Veterinary Clinic near Castle Heights.

Ball was initially described by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office as 5’7″ tall and weighing 160 pounds.

“Residents are asked to shelter in their homes, lock doors and windows and call 911 on anything suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said. “Do not encounter suspect. Call 911.”

A road closure is in place as law enforcement search for a suspect fugitive in Cocke County on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

The TBI is investigating the circumstances leading up to the officer-involved shooting.

