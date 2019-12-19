Free hikes at Tennessee parks available on New Year’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s state parks are offering free, guided hikes on New Year’s Day.

Officials say that the free hikes will be available at all 56 state parks on Jan. 1 with the exception of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, which hosts a New Year’s Eve event in Nashville.

Hikes are led by a park ranger and vary in degrees of difficulty.

Parks officials say the free hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes in all 50 states. Other free hikes are offered throughout the year.

More information can be found at the Tennessee State Parks’ website.