Free Fishing Day: Anyone may fish without license in Tennessee public waters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s 2020 Free Fishing Day is underway Saturday, which allows anyone to fish for free in Tennessee’s public waters without a fishing license.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the free day annually to promote interest in fishing.

Children aged 15 years and younger may fish for free from June 6 until June 12.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, all TWRA-hosted events have been canceled, but the agency stocked all locations with catfish before Saturday and encourages families across the state to fish from a safe distance from others, according to the press release.

We regret that our personnel will not be able to attend or host the fishing events that we all enjoy, but safety is our top priority. Despite this, we have continued the stocking process and hope families can go and enjoy the day. Frank Fiss, TWRA Fisheries Chief

Free Fishing Day applies to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA-owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities.