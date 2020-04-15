Free COVID-19 tests for all Tennesseans available starting Saturday

(WJHL File) Starting Saturday, April 18th, Tennessee Department of Health will begin offering free COVID-19 testing at pop up drive-through locations across the state similar to this one established by ETSU.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Any Tennessean who wants a free COVID-19 test will be able to get one starting this weekend, Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday.

The expanded testing will be available even if you don’t have traditional symptoms, and results will be available in as soon as 72 hours, according to a news release.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

Governor Lee said the expansion in testing comes after “rapid improvements” made by the state’s Unified-Command Group made up of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

On Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19, the Tennessee National Guard will establish 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing also will be available April 25-26 and May 2-3.

Testing will be handled by Tennessee Department of Health nurses and National Guard medics.

“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”

Here are the testing locations announced for the upcoming weekend.

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Events

Events on Saturday, April 18, 2020 Location Bedford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Shelbyville Central High School401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department620 Davis Street, New Tazewell Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dickson County Health Department301 West End Ave., Dickson Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge Hardin County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. First Baptist Church145 Main Street, Savannah Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteer High School1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill Loudon County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Loudon County Health Department600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson Marion County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball Maury County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Farmer’s Market Pavilion102 Riverside Drive, Columbia Monroe County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monroe County Health Department3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville Montgomery County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Montgomery County Health Department300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Robertson County Fairgrounds4635 US-41, Springfield Rutherford County9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Rutherford Co. Health Department100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro Scott County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Scott County Health Department344 Court Street, Huntsville Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium3540 Line Drive, Kodak Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Brighton High School8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Burritt College445 College Street, Spencer Weakley County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Weakley Co. Health Department9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Williamson Co. Health Department1324 West Main Street, Franklin Wilson County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wilson Co. Health Department

927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

Events on Sunday, April 19, 2020 Location Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department620 Davis St., New Tazewell Coffee County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Coffee County Administrative Plaza1329 McArthur St., Manchester Fayette County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Oakland First Baptist Church8695 US-64, Somerville Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds800 South Highland Ave., Jackson McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Athens Regional Park101 Regional Park Drive, Athens Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. B & K Grocery Parking Lot8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman Sumner County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gallatin High School700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. East Tennessee State University1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.