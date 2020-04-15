Free COVID-19 tests for all Tennesseans available starting Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Any Tennessean who wants a free COVID-19 test will be able to get one starting this weekend, Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday.
The expanded testing will be available even if you don’t have traditional symptoms, and results will be available in as soon as 72 hours, according to a news release.
“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”
Governor Lee said the expansion in testing comes after “rapid improvements” made by the state’s Unified-Command Group made up of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).
“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
On Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19, the Tennessee National Guard will establish 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing also will be available April 25-26 and May 2-3.
Testing will be handled by Tennessee Department of Health nurses and National Guard medics.
“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”
Here are the testing locations announced for the upcoming weekend.
COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Events
|Events on Saturday, April 18, 2020
|Location
|Bedford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Shelbyville Central High School401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
|Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Claiborne County Health Department620 Davis Street, New Tazewell
|Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Dickson County Health Department301 West End Ave., Dickson
|Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Grainger County Health Department185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|Hardin County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|First Baptist Church145 Main Street, Savannah
|Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Volunteer High School1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
|Loudon County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Loudon County Health Department600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon
|Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jackson Fairgrounds800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson
|Marion County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
|Maury County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Farmer’s Market Pavilion102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
|Monroe County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Monroe County Health Department3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
|Montgomery County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Montgomery County Health Department300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
|Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Robertson County Fairgrounds4635 US-41, Springfield
|Rutherford County9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Rutherford Co. Health Department100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
|Scott County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Scott County Health Department344 Court Street, Huntsville
|Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium3540 Line Drive, Kodak
|Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Brighton High School8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton
|Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Union County Health Department4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville
|Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Burritt College445 College Street, Spencer
|Weakley County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Weakley Co. Health Department9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden
|Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Williamson Co. Health Department1324 West Main Street, Franklin
|Wilson County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Wilson Co. Health Department
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
|Events on Sunday, April 19, 2020
|Location
|Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Claiborne County Health Department620 Davis St., New Tazewell
|Coffee County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Coffee County Administrative Plaza1329 McArthur St., Manchester
|Fayette County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oakland First Baptist Church8695 US-64, Somerville
|Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Grainger County Health Department185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jackson Fairgrounds800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
|McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Athens Regional Park101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
|Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|B & K Grocery Parking Lot8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
|Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
|Sumner County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Gallatin High School700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
|Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Union County Health Department4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
|Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|East Tennessee State University1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City
