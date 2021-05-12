Free books available to Tennessee families with K-2nd grade learners

Music books are placed to dry at the first floor of Venice Conservatory after being recovered from ground floor, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. High tidal waters returned to Venice on Saturday, four days after the city experienced its worst flooding in 50 years. Young Venetians are responding to the worst flood in their lifetimes by volunteering to help salvage manuscripts, clear out waterlogged books and lend a hand where needed throughout the stricken city.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced on Wednesday a new program that makes book series available for kindergarten through second-grade learners.

The Decodables program allows families access to packets with seven booklets, each containing more than 20 stories for young readers.

This launch is part of the state’s Reading 360 Initiative to boost strong reading skills among Tennessee students and gives learners the opportunity to practice phonetics, expand vocabulary and develop strong literacy skills.

The decodable booklets are in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education and Tennessee teachers across the state.

Hannah Cunningham and Brandy Puckett, first-grade teachers at Indian Springs Elementary in Sullivan County, said that this program is instrumental to expand children’s skills beyond the classroom.

“Helping families have access to decodable booklets, which are filled with engaging stories full of sounds and words to practice, will enable them to support their children, who are hungry to read independently at home as they continue to build upon the foundational skills they have acquired in the classroom,” they said. “There is nothing better than seeing the delight and self-confidence students exhibit when they successfully transition to reading stories on their own. As we know, early literacy leads to future success.”

Families who are interested in the program should fill out the order form HERE to gain access to the booklets.

Reading 360 is a statewide literacy initiative that aims to give Tennessee students more resources to further their reading skills and literacy.

For more resources, CLICK HERE.