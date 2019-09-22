Four victims including two twelve year-olds injured by 57 year-old woman with knife in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 100 block of Burwell Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located four victims including two 12-year-old children. The victims suffered from laceration wounds and other non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims stated they were attacked by 57 year-old Tracy Fazekas with a knife.

Fazekas was located shortly after the attack by patrol officers and taken into custody without incident.

Fazekas is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and public intoxication.