TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Four rehabilitated black bears returned to the wild Tuesday after they were rehabilitated at Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) according to social media posts by the rescue.
ABR shared Thursday night that the bears had been released earlier in the day. All four bears, Lovey Bear, His Royal Highness Rover Bear (HRH Rover Bear,) Townsend Bear and HoneyBunny Bear, were rescued as yearlings earlier this year, posts made by ABR say.
Lovey Bear was the first of the four rescued on February 10. ABR said the National Park Service called them after Wildlife Rangers found the 12-pound yearling limping near Maloney Point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. An examination at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine found that Lovey had a broken femur and multiple bad teeth.
ABR worked with UTCVM as Lovey Bear’s leg required surgery, and once his leg began healing, doctors removed several bad teeth and drained an abscess. After several months at ABR, Lovey was released Thursday, weighing 97.6 pounds.
HoneyBunny, Townsend, and HRH Rover were each rescued after they were found near areas where people were. HRH Rover was 8 pounds when he was rescued in February, so small that ABR said there were questions of if he was a cub or a very small yearling. Townsend was rescued in March, weighing 12 pounds, and HoneyBunny was rescued, weighing 9 pounds and covered in ticks, in April.
All three were also released Thursday, with HoneyBunny weighing 60 pounds, Townsend weighing 79 pounds, and HRH Rover weighing 69 pounds.