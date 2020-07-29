Former Vols defensive lineman’s domestic assault case bound over to grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former defensive lineman for the Tennessee Vols was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing for a domestic assault incident earlier this month.

Emmit Gooden was recently dismissed from the team in July.

According to an arrest report, Gooden and his girlfriend were arguing when she claims he hit her on the head with a glass jar, which caused a cut that required stitches.

He’s facing one charge of aggravated domestic assault.

Gooden’s now ex-girlfriend testified against him Tuesday. His defense attorney attempted to lower the charges to simple assault, which is a misdemeanor, rather than a felony.

His case is headed to a grand jury next, we will keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

