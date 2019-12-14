Former Tipton County, Tenn. pastor convicted of sexually assaulting boys sentenced to 38 years

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WREG) — The former pastor convicted of sexually assaulting boys has been sentenced to 38 years in prison.

In August 2019, Ronnie Gorton was convicted of exploitation, contributing, furnishing alcohol, sexual battery by an authority figure, statutory rape and continuance sexual abuse of a minor.

On Friday, a judge gave him a 38-year sentence.

Gorton was a youth pastor at Awakening Church in Atoka at the time of the reported crimes.

During his trial, Gorton told the jury he met his accuser while working at Awakening Church. The boy eventually moved in with Gorton and his ex-wife Rhonda shortly after the child’s mother was arrested.

While Gorton denied sexually molesting the boy, he confessed to giving him beer and liquor, as well as using marijuana with him.

Gorton has been in Tipton County Jail, separated from the rest of the inmates. He’ll be transferred into the custody of the Tennessee Department Of Corrections.