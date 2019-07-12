Former Tennessee mayoral candidate convicted of making bomb

Breaking News
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) – Federal authorities say a former Tennessee mayoral candidate has been found guilty of making a pipe bomb.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson said in a news release Thursday that Jonathan Edward White has been convicted at a three-day federal trial of illegally possessing and manufacturing a destructive device.

Prosecutors say Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating White in August. Authorities said White met with undercover agents and gave them a pipe bomb.

The Jackson Sun reports that White is a former Hardin County mayoral candidate and bail bondsman. White was not allowed to use his Savannah company to post his bond. White’s attorney, Taylor Hughes, said that is not supported by any existing law.

White faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing in October.

