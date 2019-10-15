Former Tenn. House Speaker Casada fires back about grant controversy for Isaiah 117 house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The former speaker of the Tennessee House has called for the immediate release of millions of dollars in state grant funding including thousands of dollars for the care of foster children in the Tri-Cities.

It’s money that has recently become the focus of criticism by lawmakers including his fellow Republicans.

Tuesday, Republican State Representative Glen Casada (R-Franklin) said $4 million in grant funding allocated during his tenure as House Speaker was “documented” and addressed along with all other budget items.

Lawmakers questioned the grant money after State Representative Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) announced a $75,000 dollar grant to the Isaiah 117 house for the care of foster children in Washington County, Tennessee.

State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) and others said the money hadn’t been approved by lawmakers.

“Frankly, it turns out he (Hill) is awarding a grant that does not exist,” Lundberg told News Channel 11 October 2nd.

The grant funding has been placed on hold.

In a release, Representative Casada said the funds were backed unanimously by both the House and Senate. He called the process completely open and transparent and said, “Implying that something was done improperly in the creation of the grant funds is a direct slap in the face of the very Tennesseans who need it most….”

PREVIOUS STORY: Where did the money come from? TN lawmakers split on funding promise to local non-profit