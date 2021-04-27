Former Tenn. deputy gets 18 years in prison for child exploitation

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former West Tennessee sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for obtaining and viewing child sexual abuse images over the internet.

Matthew Berry was sentenced Friday in Jackson.

He is a former Crockett County sheriff’s deputy.

He had also worked previously as an officer in Halls, Ripley, Maury City and Brownsville.

Berry pleaded guilty in September to charges that he obtained sexual abuse images of children.

Berry was identified after an undercover operative with the police department in Michigan City, Indiana, found a computer that was making the images available over the internet.