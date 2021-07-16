Former state vaccine chief speaks out regarding termination

In this image made from video, Michelle Fiscus speaks to the Associated Press, from Franklin, Tenn., on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Fiscus, Tennessee’s top vaccinations official, said she couldn’t stay silent after was she was fired this week amid scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. (AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Days after Tennessee fired top vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the former vaccine chief released a rebuttal to her discharge.

Fiscus tweeted a statement late Thursday night, saying the following:

Today the [Tennessee Department of Health] released without our knowledge Dr. Fiscus’s HR file. We can only believe it was an attempt by the government to rattle us. They didn’t succeed. As promised, Dr. Fiscus has spent the day building this Rebuttal to the Firing Recommendation. Brad Fiscus

Dr. Fiscus continues to defend herself against the termination, claiming it was politically motivated and fueled by Republican state lawmakers who were upset about the Department of Health’s outreach efforts to teens.

A public records request revealed Dr. Tim Jones, the state’s Chief Medical Officer, cited Fiscus’ termination to a “failure to maintain good working relationships,” “a lack of effective leadership,” and a “lack of appropriate management.”

