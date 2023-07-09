NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former state Senator Roy Herron has died days after he was seriously injured in a jet ski incident. He was 69.

The crash occurred on Kentucky Lake at Panther Bay on Saturday, July 1.

According to initial investigations, two jet skis collided and the driver of the jet ski Herron was riding on was also seriously injured.

After the crash, Herron was reportedly taken to Henry County Medical Center and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Herron, a Dresden native, served in the state House, Senate from 1986 to 2012 and then as chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party. Several lawmakers released statements following the announcement of Herron’s passing.

My deepest condolences go out to the family of former Senator Roy Herron. He was a worthy adversary and passionate defender of his constituents. He will be missed. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

Roberta and I are saddened to hear about the passing of former State Senator Roy Herron. Roy dedicated his life to serving West Tennessee, and the entire Volunteer State. Our prayers are with his wife, Nancy, their sons, and their entire family today. Rep. David Kustoff

Roy Herron was a good friend to many of us. He had a heart for service and accomplished much in his life. The last time we talked he was looking forward to spending time with his family and friends at the lake. He will be missed. Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee

Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.