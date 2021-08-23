Former Oak Ridge nurse pleads guilty to mailing feces, blood to husband’s ex-wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Oak Ridge nurse has pleaded guilty to mailing packages containing feces and blood to her husband’s former wife.

Della Marie Gibson, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of sending biohazardous material through the United State mail. She was sentenced to two years of probation.

Prosecutors say Gibson sent a package containing feces, and days later, mailed a feminine napkin with blood on it that she obtained from a patient.

Gibson will have to undergo mental health treatment, anger management treatment, and have no contact with the victim or her children while on probation. She is also banned from obtaining a job in the healthcare field involving direct contact with patients.