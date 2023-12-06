NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Megan Barry, the former mayor of Nashville, has officially launched a campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Mark Green (R).

Barry announced her candidacy for the Congressional District 7 seat Wednesday afternoon, citing her personal experience of losing her son, Max, to an opioid overdose in 2017 and the “mistakes” she made after.

“I don’t think anybody should be defined by their worst moments,” she said in her announcement video, “It’s what you do next that counts.”

Barry cited the dysfunction in Congress, the worsening opioid crisis, the rise in gun violence and the closure of rural hospitals as reasons she is running, saying Green “has done nothing” to help all those situations improve.

“Working families have been ignored for far too long,” she said in the video. “We need an economy and a government that works for everyone.”

Barry served as the first female mayor of Nashville from September 2015 to March 2018, when she resigned from office after admitting to an extramarital affair with a member of her security detail.

Shortly after her tenure began, she and her husband, Bruce, announced that their only child, Max, had died of an opioid overdose in Colorado.

For using taxpayer funds while conducting the affair, Barry pleaded guilty to felony theft of property over $10,000. She also received three years of unsupervised probation and had to pay $11,000 in restitution.

Barry addressed the affair and plea in her announcement video, saying after her son’s overdose, she made “mistakes” that she “owned up to them” and “worked through it all” with her husband.