Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean rescued from boat fire in Arctic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Nashville mayor and candidate for Tennessee governor was rescued in the Arctic after floating in frigid waters.

Vacation for Democrat Karl Dean and four other people ended early after the boat they were traveling in caught fire.

The harrowing situation unfolded Sunday morning shortly before 5:00 a.m.

These photos, all courtesy of Mats Grimsaeth, show Dean and his companions in the Arctic on their 12-day vacation.











The rescue happened after smoke started billowing from the lower deck of the boat.

Dean and the other men had to jump from the boat and be rescued by a helicopter.

Two Norwegian government helicopters arrived, rescuing the men from the frigid water.

No injuries were reported.