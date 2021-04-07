Former East Tennessee paramedic facing sexual battery charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Scott County, Tennessee paramedic has turned himself in after being accused of sexual misconduct while on duty.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation found that William Russ sexually assaulted a woman while on duty. He has since been terminated from his position as a paramedic.

He is charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of false imprisonment. He turned himself in and was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond.