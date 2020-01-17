Former cafeteria manager at Jefferson County school indicted for theft

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former school cafeteria manager in Jefferson County has been indicted for stealing money students used to pay for food.

Christina Morris, a former cafeteria manager at Patriot Academy in Dandridge has been indicted for theft under $1,000 dollars and official misconduct after investigators determined she stole $1,660.75 collected from the school cafeteria from November 2018 to March 2019.

The investigation began after county and school department officials determined that numerous cafeteria collections were not being deposited on time. These officials reported this information to Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and confronted Morris about the problem.

After she was confronted, Morris returned $1,677 to the school and was placed on administrative leave. Morris told investigators she had been withholding cash for her personal use.

She resigned her position on April 11, 2019.

“The cafeteria manager was given too much responsibility over the financial process within her school’s cafeteria,” said Comptroller’s Justin P. Wilson. “She not only received and counted the money collected, but she also prepared and delivered deposits to the bank, and she reconciled recorded collections with the bank deposits. These duties should be separated between at least two people.”

School officials have indicated they have corrected or will correct the deficiencies noted in the investigative report.

To view the investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html