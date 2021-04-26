Forestry Service: Crews continue battling wildfires in Cherokee National Forest

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service reports crews are continuing to battle wildfires in the Cherokee National Forest.

According to the Forest Service, the Mill Creek Fire in Cocke County along I-40 is approximately 262 acres and 25% contained.

The Long Branch Fire near Tellico Plains in Monroe County is approximately 700 acres and 50% contained.

“While the rain yesterday did help with control efforts, we are concerned about areas that may not have gotten rain and will continue to install containment lines.” Forest Fire Management Officer Trent Girard

Crews and equipment as well as smoke may still be in the area and could cause traffic delays. For traffic information and potential closures regarding Interstate 40 please visit https://smartway.tn.gov/.