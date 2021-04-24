Forest Service: Crews working to contain 3 fires totaling 1,300 acres in Cherokee National Forest

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WJHL) – USDA Forest Service officials are working to contain three wildfires spanning over 1,300 acres in the Cherokee National Forest, according to authorities.

Two fires are burning in Cocke County and one in Monroe County.

A release says over 100 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the fires.

View of the Mill Creek Fire from Welcome Center / Photo from USDA

The Mill Creek Fire in Cocke County along westbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 446 is

approximately 260 acres and 25 percent contained.

The Meadow Creek fire in Cocke County is approximately 360 acres and 100 percent contained

at this time. Forest Service Road 404 has reopened.

The Long Branch Fire on the Tellico Ranger District is approximately 621 acres and 50 percent

contained.

Map from USDA

Officials say the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry established containment lines around multiple structures previously threatened to reduce the risk of impact from the fire.

Wet weather conditions are also expected to help contain the fire.