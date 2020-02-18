Foo Fighters to perform in Knoxville on April 20

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Foo Fighters are going to rock out at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 20.

The rock band known for songs like “Learn to Fly,” “Everlong” and “The Pretender” will be stopping in Knoxville as part of the Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour, which celebrates 25 years for the band.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets earlier on Tuesday, February 18 at noon until Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m.

During the show, concertgoers will see a sneak peek of Dave Grohl’s new documentary “What Drives Us.”

