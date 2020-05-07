Flyovers scheduled for May 12 across Tennessee to salute health care workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee National Guard Commission Major General Jeff Holmes announced during Thursday’s COVID-19 news briefing that next week, members of the military will be saluting healthcare workers across the Volunteer State.

Major General Holmes said the flyovers will take place May 12, the last day of National Nurses Week.

“We’re going to consolidate our aircraft and we’re going to make flights all across Tennessee and we’re going to cover as many hospitals and clinics as we possibly can and our purpose is to take a step back and salute our health care workers,” Major General Holmes said.

No further details about the flyovers were released during the news briefing.

