Flower and Food Festival kicks off Friday at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Half a million flowers are on display in Dollywood Friday as the Flower and Food festival officially begins.

The park marks the celebration by covering attractions and areas in the beautiful flowers. Some arranged in towers reaching 14 feet in height.

Talk about a sweet morning! Right now on @WJHL11 and @ABCTriCities I’m live in @Dollywood for the Flower & Food Festival. pic.twitter.com/93QI7voOIV — Kate Nemarich WJHL (@KateNemNews) April 23, 2021

Dollywood officials tell News Channel 11 that many of the flowers had to be covered Wednesday and Thursday to protect them from the cold.

Among the attractions at the park is the flowery display of Dolly Parton’s mother sewing the Coat of Many Colors with the help of butterflies.

The event also features a plethora of food and musical performances, including the “A Brighter Day Live” show. The show features uplifting and inspiring songs.

The festival will continue through June 7.

COVID-19 precautions are still in place at Dollywood, but temperatures are no longer taken at the gate. There are also “mask-optional” areas within the park where social distancing is possible.