HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was involved in crash Tuesday morning while en route to an event in Chattanooga.

A spokesperson for DeSantis said he and his team were uninjured.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” spokesman Bryan Griffin said in a statement.

Details of the crash were not immediately released.

DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday.