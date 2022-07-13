SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight have caused flooding and evacuations in Sevier County. Some water rescue missions were also conducted in the area, according to county dispatch.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. that crews will be conducting damage assessments from Tuesday night’s flash flooding in the Pittman Center area of Sevier County.

“Motorists should watch for debris in the roadways within the affected areas,” the agency said. “The Grassy Branch Road bridge spanning the Little Pigeon River is currently closed.”

Emergency response and county personnel had set up a temporary evacuation shelter overnight at Pittman Center Elementary School for anyone currently displaced due to the flash flooding on the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency had told residents near the Greenbrier Island area to seek higher ground late Tuesday night. The agency also said that anyone near or downstream may also need to seek higher ground.

“Due to rapidly rising water with recent heavy thunderstorms in the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River near Pittman Center in southern Sevier County, folks near the Greenbrier Island area and anyone downstream may need to seek higher ground immediately. Do not attempt to drive over water-covered roads,” wrote the agency on Facebook.

Another update just before 2 a.m. from the agency states that water was continuing to recede; however, people near the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River still need to remain cautious as they may encounter water on some roads and low-lying areas.

A flash flood warning was issued for Sevier and Cocke Counties until 3:15 a.m. Wednesday following a line of storms going over the area.

Additional details on the reported water rescues were not yet available as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries have yet been reported and crews are slated to head out later Wednesday morning to assess damage.