Five people hurt after shooting at Dyersburg American Legion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are recovering after a shooting at the American Legion in Dyersburg early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Dyersburg Police Department, officers were called to a reported shooting inside the club on Grant Street.

When officers arrived, people were running from the building, saying several people had been shot inside.

Officers found three men and two women with gunshot wounds. Some of the victims were shot multiple times.

According to DPD, they were from towns near the Dyersburg area and are in their 20’s and 30’s.

All five victims were airlifted to hospitals in Nashville and the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Police say witnesses were not willing to talk to investigators.

If you know anything about the situation, you are urged to call Dyersburg Police at 285-1212 or 285-8477.