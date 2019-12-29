Five people arrested after an off duty officer assaulted responding to loud party complaint in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A Knoxville Police Department officer who is employed as a courtesy officer at the Aventine Northshore Apartments at 1916 Mobley Way was assaulted by at least four individuals.

The officer was responding to a loud party at the pool area. During the officer’s encounter with the intoxicated subjects, he was subsequently surrounded and then assaulted.

Knoxville Police Officers responded to the scene around 1:05 a.m. and located the off duty officer, Stefan Muresan who was suffering from multiple injuries to his head and face.

Muresan was transported to the UT Medical Center to be treated for those injuries. Muresan was released later Friday morning.

Two male suspects, 24-year-old Zachary Aeschilmann and 25-year-old Hayden Wells fled the scene prior to officer arrival but were arrested and charged with aggravated assault by Friday afternoon.

Three other women were also arrested following the incident. 23-year-old Laura Peterson was charged with public intoxication and simple assault. 20-year-old Caroline Dyer was charged with underage drinking, public intoxication, and simple assault. 23-year-old Emily Weaver was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

An investigation is now underway by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.