TWRA: Fishing license renewal date set for March 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, fishing regulations for 2020 and 2021 will be effective on Sunday, March 1.

All current licenses are scheduled to expire this Saturday, February 29.

You can find resources all across the region to update your license, including the TWRA website and on their app.

