NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First Lady Jill Biden is set to travel to Music City this week to urge COVID vaccines and deliver remarks at a Democratic event, the White House announced Tuesday.

The First Lady is expected to arrive at Nashville International Airport just before noon where she will then make a stop at a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic immediately after arrival.

According to the White House, the clinic will be held at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville to encourage the community to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, this is not the first time the First Lady has encouraged Nashvillians to get their COVID vaccines. In 2021, Dr. Jill Biden visited Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in downtown Nashville where she addressed a crowd urging them to get the vaccine.

“Studies show that they offer almost perfect protection against death and hospitalization,” Biden said at the event. “It’s just absolutely free so why not? Why not get it?”

During her visit, First Lady Jill Biden is also expected to make remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Nashville.

After speaking at the event, the First Lady will then depart Nashville and arrive in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where is expected to deliver remarks to students, parents and teachers.