KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First Lady Jill Biden is in East Tennessee Monday after landing at McGhee Tyson Airport Sunday night. Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are kicking off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.

The first planned visit is happening at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy, which is part of Knox County Schools. Biden and Cardona are scheduled to meet with teachers participating in Tennessee’s Grow Your Own Initiative, which aims to strengthen the state’s educator pipeline.

First Lady Jill Biden arrives at McGhee Tyson Airport on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona arrive at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)

First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona meet with educators at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)

First Lady Jill Biden speaks with students and their teacher in a classroom at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)

First Lady Jill Biden speaks with students and their teacher in a classroom at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)

The pair will then deliver remarks at the University of Tennessee.

