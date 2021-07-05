Firework causes car to crash into Knoxville house, people on porch hurt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police are investigating after a firework was reportedly activated inside a vehicle as it drove along Texas Avenue early Monday morning, causing the driver to crash into a house where two men had been sitting on the porch.

A witness reported to the Knoxville Police Department that fireworks were being shot at and from the vehicle prior to the crash.

According to Knoxville Police, officers responded to the crash at Texas Avenue and Pascal Avenue at around 1 a.m. Monday. The vehicle that drove onto the porch at 2101 Texas Avenue was reportedly northbound on Pascal when a firework was shot off inside of it. The driver then drove past the stop sign onto Texas Avenue and into the residence at 2101 Texas. Two men were on the front porch at that residence when the vehicle collided with the residence and they were trapped under it until bystanders freed them.

The two men were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries, with one of those men in critical condition.

The five occupants of the vehicle were transported to area hospitals for treatment for what were reported as minor injuries, police said.

This is a developing story.