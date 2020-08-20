Firetruck rolls downhill, crashes into Jellico, Tenn. house

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — A firetruck rolled down a hill and crashed into a Tennessee home, injuring a firefighter Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the fireman involved was not seriously injured after the Jellico Fire Department truck rolled down a hill into a house.

There were people in the home, but they were not injured.

Images from the scene show the truck lying on its side against the house.

The THP was still investigating the incident Wednesday night and no further details were available.