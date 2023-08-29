NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews are battling a large blaze in Newport that broke out late Monday. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the fire at Scott Recycling was still active and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said the building is a total loss.

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency called the incident “a sight to see” in a Tuesday morning update and commended the leadership among the agencies that responded to the scene.

“Hundreds of men and women working together in a spirit of trust and cooperation; it was a sight to see,” a post from Cocke County EMA stated. “Leadership comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages.”

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

“All first responders, from local fire departments to mutual aid agencies outside Cocke County, law enforcement, highway department, JCCUD, NUB, EMA, TDOT, Newport Rescue Squad, priority ambulance service, and anyone else we may have left out but with no intention, responded to the scene to assist,” CCSO stated in its post shared at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. “As of now, all emergency personnel are safe but are working diligently to gain full control of the fire.”

The Newport Fire Department said Monday night they were responding to a fire at a building belonging to a plastics company along US-25 E. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office shared to its social media overnight Tuesday that the facility at Scott Recycling on Verner Avenue caught fire Monday night and that dispatch received the call for the incident at 9:15 p.m.

Credit: Jodi Watts

Information about what caused the fire or if there were any injuries was not immediately available.

“We are proud of our firefighters and others that responded to the scene to ensure the safety of all,” CCSO continued in its social media post. “We do ask the public to stay off of highway 25 E due to the fire trucks traveling to get more water. Thanks to everyone that has contributed by working, volunteering, bringing needed supplies to fight the fire, all mutual aid departments and huge thank you to everyone that brought snacks, Gatorade and water. Continued prayers for our fireman and other involved in this incident.”

Credit: Caleb Henry Credit: Caleb Henry

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.