‘Fight Flu TN’ event to provide free flu vaccines across state on Nov. 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Free flu vaccines will be offered across the state at county health departments on November 19.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Health, “Fight Flu TN” events will be held in every county across the state.

“It’s important for everyone in Tennessee to get a flu vaccine, as we’ve seen an increase in seasonal flu activity in Tennessee in recent weeks and expect it to be around for many more,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and potentially deadly illness.”

The release says no appointments are needed in order to receive a flu shot during the events.

A map and event details for each county are available online on the TDOH website here.