FedEx flight makes emergency landing after explosions heard over Memphis; no injuries reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in Memphis got a scare Friday night when they heard and saw several explosions coming from a low-flying plane over their homes.
One person on Nextdoor reported seeing six to seven large fireballs from the plane as it approached from the south around 6:30. Others said the booms shook their houses.
FedEx Express confirmed Friday night that there was an issue just after takeoff on one of its flights headed to Minneapolis.
A company spokesperson said the plane turned back to the Memphis airport and landed without incident. There were no injuries.
Maintenance crews were checking the aircraft, the company said.
