Federal court documents claim East Tennessee man participated in US Capitol riot, threw flag pole at police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man whom the Justice Department claims in a federal affidavit he participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is facing several charges following an investigation by the FBI into his social media and online activity.

The Jan. 6 riot occurred after the start of a joint session of the United States Congress to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Joseph Lino Padilla, a resident of Cleveland, Tenn. is said to be the man who appears in video footage from the Capitol riot to be pushing against police lines and throwing a flag pole at officers. The affidavit also claims Padilla posted several messages online bragging about his participation in the insurrection on Jan. 6.

According to the affidavit, on Jan. 7, 2021, Padilla posted the following message on his Facebook page:

“There’s a lot of memes and posts flying around saying that the people who were fighting last night were all Antifa provocateurs etc. I just want to say that as a first-hand observer of every point of last night, that it was not Antifa. They were Patriots who were trying to Restore the Republic after being attacked by the cops, who struck first. Even those who broke the windows next to the doorway to the Capitol were Patriots trying to find a way to turn the Flanks of the cops.”

The FBI also claims Padilla, associated by postings in an online forum “thedonald.win” made multiple statements about the insurrection and his participation. Investigators were able to corroborate the information he allegedly shared in order to identify him and locate him.

The current charges Padilla faces include: