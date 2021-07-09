Federal court blocks Tennessee transgender bathroom law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a controversial Tennessee bathroom law.

House Bill 1182 “requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity’s or business’s policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility if the entity or business maintains such a policy.”

The American Civil Liberties Union tweeted the news on Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: A federal court has blocked Tennessee’s anti-trans restroom law from going into effect.



Our clients, two Tennessee business owners with trans-inclusive restroom practices, challenged the law that would have forced them to post a government-prescribed warning sign. — ACLU (@ACLU) July 9, 2021

The law was blocked after lawsuits were filed by Bob Bernstein and Kye Sayers, both business owners who say the law violates First Amendment rights.

Davidson County’s District Attorney Glenn Funk has refused to enforce the law as well. A decision the DA stood by in a letter he wrote in early June.

Gov. Bill Lee originally signed the bill into law on May 17. The law went into effect on July 1.