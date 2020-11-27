FBI: Bank robbery under investigation in Vonore

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE/WJHL) — A bank robbery in Vonore, Tennessee is under investigation, the FBI confirmed Friday.

Law enforcement and federal agents were out at the Simmons Bank located in the 1200 block of Highway 411 North.

Investigators say the suspect entered the credit union around 10:27 a.m., approached a teller, and demanded money. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities say the suspect is a white male in his 40’s or early 50s who is between 5-feet 10-inches and 6-feet tall. He was wearing a gray zip-up jacket, dark pants, dark shoes, and a camouflage trucker-style hat with a Caterpillar logo on the front. He was also wearing a Bluetooth headset during the robbery, similar to the suspect in a robbery in Lenior City earlier this month. The FBI has branded the suspect the “Bluetooth Bandit.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call the FBI’s Knoxville field office at 865-544-0751.