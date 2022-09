OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge business was raided by federal agents on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

FBI agents were seen at Patriot Homecare, a home health care agency, in Oak Ridge Wednesday morning. Agents wearing ‘evidence response team’ shirts and using gloves were seen moving in and out of the building.

The nature of the investigation has yet to be announced.

“Earlier today, the FBI Knoxville Field Office conducted court authorized activity at 800 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite C-260, in support of an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.” FBI Knoxville Field Office Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk

Patriot Homecare shared the following statement with WATE.

“It is business as usual, and we are still servicing all patients and all of our usual insurance carriers including BlueCare and the Department of Labor’s Energy Clients. Our licensure is also still in good standing. We will resume business as usual at 9am tomorrow. We cannot, however, not comment on anything else since it is an ongoing investigation.” Patriot Homecare

According to their website, Patriot Homecare has been licensed in Tennessee since 1984 and is locally owned.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.