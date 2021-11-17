Farm to Tap: Campaign rooting for more homegrown products used in local craft beers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A statewide initiative launched with a $350,000 head start to encourage more homegrown farm products to be used in local craft beers.

A release from the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild on Wednesday states the Farm to Tap campaign will work toward appropriating more Tennessee-grown produce toward the making of in-state craft brews.

“Craft brewers in Tennessee are creative and innovative, and many have already discovered the advantages of using Tennessee grown products in their offerings,” said Sharon Cheek, the group’s executive director. “Farm to Tap is a tremendous opportunity to give an economic boost to our farm economy, provide new product lines for the ever-growing craft brewing sector, and give consumers more ways to support local businesses.”

The state’s General Assembly provided the initiative’s first grant to work toward collaboration among the Department of Agriculture, the Guild, 95 in-state agriculture agents and the University of Tennessee in implementing the next steps.

“We want to identify and spotlight ‘pioneers’ in our industry who have already discovered the positives of using Tennessee farm products and introduce farmers and brewers to the concept in one-on-one meetings, small group sessions, and large-scale festivals and other events,” Cheek said. “We plan to get the word out through as many means as possible within our resources.”

Tennessee breweries interested in participating can do so by CLICKING HERE.