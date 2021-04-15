Fantasy-themed event space Ancient Lore Village opens in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ancient Lore Village, a fantasy-themed event space in South Knoxville, is now open for business.

News Channel 11 and our sister station in Knoxville, WATE 6, have been following the development since it was announced in 2019. Last year, officials said the South Knoxville location would not actually be a resort. Instead, it would be used for events.

However, a recent release says the site will feature unique luxury accommodations, hiking trails, conference facilities and a world-class culinary team.













The concept behind Ancient Lore Village came from a book series, written by Knoxville businessman Tom Boyd, father of University of Tennessee system President Randy Boyd. Tom Boyd’s series of novels is called “The Bobbins – Outcast to the Inner Earth.”