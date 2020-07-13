Family: Middle Tenn. gas station clerk shot over cup of ice

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old clerk was shot in the stomach over the weekend after confronting a man trying to steal ice from her Monteagle gas station, according to the woman’s daughter.

Renee Wood said her mother, Amanda Currey was working at the Marathon off Exit 135 in Monteagle Saturday morning, when a man attempted to walk off with a cup of ice. Wood explained her mother confronted the man and told him he would have to pay for the ice.

The man pulled out a gun and pointed it at Currey’s face, Wood said. She explained he then walked to the exit with the cup of ice, turned around and shot Currey in the stomach.

Currey was airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga with several internal injuries, where Wood said she remained in the intensive care unit Monday morning.

“It does sound unreal,” Wood explained. “It even sounds unreal now knowing that my mom got shot over a cup of ice. That’s the most unreal, I think.”

Wood said she was finally able to speak with her mother Sunday.

Amanda Currey (Courtesy: Family photo)

“She is aware of what happened and she’s recalling more and more things about it,” Wood explained. “She was able to tell us the events that happened and she described it as shocking and she felt like she exploded basically when she was shot.”

Currey’s family will set up a fund Monday morning at Citizens Tri-County Bank in Monteagle to help with medical bills.

As for the gunman, Wood said she was told by Monteagle police that he took his own life shortly after the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.